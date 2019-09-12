Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Upped Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $469,464 as Shares Declined; Brunswick (BC) Stake Maintained by Van Berkom & Associates Inc

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 4344.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.43 million, up from 23,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 962,743 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

