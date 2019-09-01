Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Cut Stake in General Electric (GE) as Market Value Rose; Baldwin Brothers Increases Holding in Starbucks (SBUX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 14,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 219,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 204,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Electric Under Attack and the Latest Fed Worries – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 6,004 shares to 5,899 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,612 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).