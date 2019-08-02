Newman Dignan & Sheerar Decreased General Electric (GE) Stake by $2.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 402,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.46 million, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $192.96. About 755,792 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 33.95M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 550,000 shares to 5.63 million shares, valued at $357.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.21 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.