NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Reaches $1.29 Yearly Low; Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Quidel (QDEL) Stake

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Quidel Corp (QDEL) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc analyzed 23,251 shares as Quidel Corp (QDEL)'s stock declined 7.87%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 325,353 shares with $19.30 million value, down from 348,604 last quarter. Quidel Corp now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

The stock of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.24 target or 4.00% below today's $1.29 share price. The stock decreased 18.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) has declined 52.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical NLNK News; 10/05/2018 – Roche's Genentech: Study of Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Compared to Regorafenib; 06/03/2018 NewLink Genetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – The IDO rout — In light of Incyte's epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK $INCY; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 13/03/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS TO OFFER UP TO $60M IN CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFER; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech's TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS CORP – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF CHAD A. JOHNSON TO COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Asgn Inc stake by 24,669 shares to 471,980 valued at $28.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) stake by 29,534 shares and now owns 339,276 shares. Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was raised too.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45M for 26.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by NewLink Genetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

