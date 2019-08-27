NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 103.75 N/A -1.22 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation. Its rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NewLink Genetics Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s consensus target price is $4, while its potential upside is 148.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.