NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -3.57 25.95M -1.22 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights NewLink Genetics Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NewLink Genetics Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,540,973,871.73% -38.6% -33.1% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 952,826,855.12% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta and it is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. NewLink Genetics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.