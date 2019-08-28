NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 106.98 N/A -1.22 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.44 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, with potential upside of 140.96%. Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential downside of -1.40%. The data provided earlier shows that NewLink Genetics Corporation appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation was less bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Radius Health Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.