NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

This is a contrast between NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.31 N/A -1.44 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Volatility & Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. MediciNova Inc.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NewLink Genetics Corporation and MediciNova Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$4 is NewLink Genetics Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 173.97%. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 129.17% and its consensus target price is $22. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NewLink Genetics Corporation seems more appealing than MediciNova Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation was less bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.