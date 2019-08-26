NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.46 N/A -1.22 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Intec Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a consensus price target of $4, and a 151.57% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.