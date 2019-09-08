NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

We are comparing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.49 N/A -1.22 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NewLink Genetics Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NewLink Genetics Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 57.5% respectively. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.