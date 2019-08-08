NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Since NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 103.05 N/A -1.22 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.57 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 140.96% upside potential and an average target price of $4. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 75.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NewLink Genetics Corporation seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NewLink Genetics Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.