NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 121.18 N/A -1.22 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.44 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NewLink Genetics Corporation and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. In other hand, Cerecor Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation. Its rival Cerecor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 208.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation was less bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.