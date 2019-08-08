NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 104.30 N/A -1.22 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NewLink Genetics Corporation and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 138.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NewLink Genetics Corporation and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 35.3%. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.