NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 113.69 N/A -1.22 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.01 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NewLink Genetics Corporation and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Surface Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has an average target price of $4, and a 135.29% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NewLink Genetics Corporation and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 71.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.