NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 117.29 N/A -1.22 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.96 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NewLink Genetics Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NewLink Genetics Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 137.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.