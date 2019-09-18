NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparison side by side

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 124.36 N/A -1.22 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 673.67 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NewLink Genetics Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NewLink Genetics Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 78.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 53.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.