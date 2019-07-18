NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparison side by side

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.03 N/A -1.44 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.74 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NewLink Genetics Corporation and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NewLink Genetics Corporation and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that NewLink Genetics Corporation is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. iBio Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and iBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4 is NewLink Genetics Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 177.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 8% of iBio Inc. shares. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation was more bullish than iBio Inc.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.