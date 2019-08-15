NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 98.28 N/A -1.22 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.42 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has an average price target of $4, and a 162.30% upside potential. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 318.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NewLink Genetics Corporation and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 82.5% respectively. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.