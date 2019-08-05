NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 117.49 N/A -1.22 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta means NewLink Genetics Corporation’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s consensus target price is $4, while its potential upside is 142.42%. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 250.71% and its consensus target price is $19.78. Based on the data delivered earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NewLink Genetics Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.