NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Contrasting side by side

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.03 N/A -1.44 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 14.38 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Risk & Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, with potential upside of 177.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.9% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.