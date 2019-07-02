NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparing side by side

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 19.75 N/A -1.44 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.44 which is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has an average target price of $4, and a 181.69% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -8.83% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.