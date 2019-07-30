NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 23.09 N/A -1.44 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 140.96% upside potential and an average price target of $4. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 1,076.47% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NewLink Genetics Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 77.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.