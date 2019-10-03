Newfocus Financial Group Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $505,812; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Lowered Position by $1.74 Million

Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 31,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 4.92 million shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 73.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 7,111 shares as the company's stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,519 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 9,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $205.41 billion market cap company.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Gp Limited Com has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). S R Schill & Associate, a Washington-based fund reported 5,545 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va owns 910 shares. Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Com Inc has invested 3.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 155,800 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 508,647 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 0.73% or 8,910 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sio Capital Mngmt has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 2.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 19,438 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 3,814 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wallington Asset Management Lc accumulated 32,330 shares. Eastern National Bank stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.37 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,337 shares to 37,587 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 59,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).