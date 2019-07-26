Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $3.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Proxima Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) as Stock Price Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 4.40 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 531,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 156,559 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 104,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 2,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ftb Advisors invested in 0.02% or 19,670 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 41,626 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 52 shares. Blair William & Communications Il owns 47,232 shares. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 41,560 were accumulated by Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtn Lp. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 179,094 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 277,372 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stifel stated it has 209,332 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 46,895 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc owns 66,194 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.31M for 9.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA) by 5 shares to 15 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) by 9,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

