Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Cut Position by $3.37 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Main Street Research Trimmed Its Stake

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Philippines complains Facebook fact-checkers are biased; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – Facebook to expand its local news feature beyond U.S; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA; 12/04/2018 – Up to $2 billion of Facebook’s revenue may be at risk after data leak scandal; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS A FEW ADVERTISERS HAVE PAUSED SPENDING; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 445 shares to 8,230 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

