Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Market Value Declined While Kings Point Capital Management Cut by $3.37 Million Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $647,702 as Stock Price Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 10.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 875,986 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.85; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Chief Executive Michael B. Polk Appointed President and Will Serve as President, Chief Executive; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 50,594 shares to 53,603 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,164 shares to 21,085 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

