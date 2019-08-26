Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Drw Securities Increases Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 558,832 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 2.24 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 271,908 shares to 30,539 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 65,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 50,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 77,548 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Llc. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cap Intl owns 4.05M shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management reported 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Advisory Services Network Lc holds 0.06% or 53,635 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 10,836 shares. Principal Gru has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Whittier stated it has 5,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset invested in 83,100 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,320 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 78,187 shares.