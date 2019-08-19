Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.37 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 9,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 9,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 3.51M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Newell Brands will let Carl Icahn name four board members; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,492 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Prelude Ltd Llc reported 2,734 shares. Martin And Tn holds 272,452 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 32,982 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 32,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 237 shares or 0% of the stock. 292,619 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.99M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 1,086 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.78 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 744,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Finance reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 17,006 are held by Kentucky Retirement.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA) by 5 shares to 15 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,805 shares to 12,758 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,170 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

