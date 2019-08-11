Newell Brands (Put) (NWL) Holder Citigroup Cut Holding by $4.72 Million; At&T (T) Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lifted Stake

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (Put) (NWL) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 314,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 288,400 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 603,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/05/2018 – New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Chief Executive Michael B. Polk Appointed President and Will Serve as President, Chief Executive; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 0.22% or 1.45M shares. Iowa Bank & Trust accumulated 89,347 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp has 0.87% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,680 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Lc holds 278,435 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl owns 71,402 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Korea Corporation owns 4.71 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.83% or 60,359 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Mechanics Retail Bank Department has 1.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hardman Johnston Advsr Llc holds 0.02% or 15,224 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Co accumulated 13,070 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 1.16M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. 24,422 are owned by Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

