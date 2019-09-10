Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined While Sasco Capital Has Upped Holding; As Equifax Ord (EFX) Share Price Rose, Everence Capital Management Upped Stake by $306,918

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax Ord (EFX) by 119.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 2,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 562,070 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 3.95M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q EPS 11c; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Ord (NYSE:AES) by 17,500 shares to 11,844 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Ord (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,190 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Ord (NYSE:DOV).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 64,602 shares to 590,238 shares, valued at $25.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 5,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,892 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.