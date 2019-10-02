Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined While Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Raised Position; As Entergy New (ETR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 34.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 7,129 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, down from 10,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 740,351 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 227,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.20 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 6.12M shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.35M for 12.92 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assocs reported 6,122 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited Company stated it has 5,573 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.09% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Korea-based Mirae Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% or 518,007 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Llp invested in 3,679 shares. Bancorporation invested in 9,437 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 31,999 shares. St Germain D J Co holds 0.04% or 3,539 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 845 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares owns 0.1% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 913,922 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Glenmede Co Na has 16,590 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.16% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,300 shares to 36,258 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 5.58M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 5.09M shares. Hightower Lc has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 52,686 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 127,476 shares. Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Yorktown Mgmt & Research Incorporated holds 0.07% or 11,800 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 0.28% stake. First Personal Fincl reported 34 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 242,663 shares. Whittier Co stated it has 5,486 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 4,312 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 16,819 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.