Newell Brands (NWL) to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019; Micron Technology (MU) Shorts Up By 0.42%

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) had an increase of 0.42% in short interest. MU’s SI was 42.98M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.42% from 42.80M shares previously. With 27.24M avg volume, 2 days are for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)’s short sellers to cover MU’s short positions. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 16.23 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:NWL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Newell Brands Inc’s current price of $15.73 translates into 1.46% yield. Newell Brands Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 3.88 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sends Letter to Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold Newell Brands Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Lc stated it has 0.5% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 292,619 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt accumulated 60,686 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moors And Cabot Inc owns 0.11% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 104,020 shares. Cibc Inc holds 0.01% or 110,980 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Magnetar Ltd Liability accumulated 70,522 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,162 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.02% or 139,600 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Adirondack holds 0% or 16 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 1,200 shares. Cna Fincl stated it has 119,068 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Newell Rubbermaid – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.64 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 4.88 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 7.72% above currents $42.24 stock price. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 9,778 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sanders Capital Limited Liability Co holds 4.84M shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.98% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 23,042 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc holds 0.1% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. 22,052 were reported by Veritable L P. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 522,007 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.03 million shares. California-based Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% or 34,391 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 117 shares. Nwq Management Co Ltd Company stated it has 11,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 540 are held by Toth Fin Advisory Corp. Qs Investors Ltd Company reported 18,299 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).