Newell Brands (NWL) to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019; HUDSONS BAY CO COMMON SHARES CANADA (HBAYF) Shorts Decreased By 6.15%

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:NWL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Newell Brands Inc’s current price of $15.84 translates into 1.45% yield. Newell Brands Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 08/03/2018 – KEVIN CONROY IS SAID TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF NEWELL BRANDS; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance

HUDSONS BAY CO COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) had a decrease of 6.15% in short interest. HBAYF’s SI was 3.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.15% from 3.61M shares previously. With 59,500 avg volume, 57 days are for HUDSONS BAY CO COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:HBAYF)’s short sellers to cover HBAYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 8,680 shares traded. Hudson's Bay Company (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The Company’s stores offer fashion apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates its stores under the HudsonÂ’s Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, GALERIA Kaufhof, Galeria Inno, and Sportarena banners.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold Newell Brands Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 124,285 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 10,836 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 67,343 shares. Verition Fund Llc reported 28,946 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0.08% or 35,954 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co reported 17,171 shares stake. Moreover, First Tru Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pnc Services Grp invested in 154,082 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited reported 16,272 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 388,612 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 388,173 shares stake.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

