Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined While Proxima Capital Management Increased Its Position; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake Upped by Barrett Asset Management Llc

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 3,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $2000.24. About 1.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 1.62M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,034 shares to 99,443 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,652 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 2,400 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Essex Management Limited Company stated it has 7,457 shares. Fragasso Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 233 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 833 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 0.48% or 1,681 shares. Capital Invsts reported 4.14 million shares stake. St Johns Invest Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.72% or 1,253 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested in 752 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Liability owns 203 shares. Endowment Management LP invested in 43,782 shares or 11.02% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Group reported 30 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 3% or 438,304 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 6.93% stake. Personal stated it has 36,120 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares to 450,510 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 68,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,400 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.