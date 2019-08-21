Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Declined While Veritable LP Lowered by $414,765 Its Stake; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $3.23 Million as Share Value Declined

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 27,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 11,349 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.26M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Newell Brands will let Carl Icahn name four board members

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 100,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 1.42M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of stock or 36,630 shares. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Llp reported 18,551 shares stake. Moreover, Tower Rech (Trc) has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 6,585 shares. Conning Inc has 196,812 shares. The Texas-based Cushing Asset Mngmt LP has invested 4.24% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 49,133 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 6.63 million shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Corporation Nj has 2.43% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Somerset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 21,648 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 337,347 shares. Moreover, Doliver Advsrs LP has 0.1% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 336,101 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Co has invested 5.45% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 21,308 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 177,950 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $108.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 177,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp accumulated 51,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Trust Na, Ohio-based fund reported 17,936 shares. 2.26 million are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Wolverine Asset Llc accumulated 12,000 shares. Twin Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Prudential Pcl reported 5.40 million shares. 13D Mngmt Lc holds 2.63% or 566,013 shares. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) stated it has 103,109 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot accumulated 104,020 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Korea Invest stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Becker Cap invested in 188,343 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 74,690 shares. 157 were reported by City Hldgs Company. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,135 shares to 621,459 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 14,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).