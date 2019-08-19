Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Declined While Primecap Management Company Raised by $2.59 Million Its Stake; Argentiere Capital Ag Continues to Hold Stake in Red Hat (Put) (RHT)

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 172,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 4.01M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.49M, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 3.51M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 12,070 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 263,297 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Virtu Fin Limited Com holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 10,102 shares. Motco holds 1,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Services Corp holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 66,194 shares. Argi Serv Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Brown Advisory holds 42,763 shares. Tobam reported 116,021 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 117,950 shares. Private Tru Na reported 17,936 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auction (NYSE:RBA) by 2.52 million shares to 15,583 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,298 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).