Newell Brands (NWL) Stake Upped by Martin & Company Inc; Beck Capital Management Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Boosted by $506,749 as Share Value Rose

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 2.37 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video)

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 26,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Communications, a Japan-based fund reported 3,200 shares. 121,813 are held by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. 2.47M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Whitnell Communication holds 0.01% or 1,788 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 108,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 2.00 million shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 0% stake. Inv Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Korea Investment holds 55,500 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company holds 0.04% or 115,654 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al stated it has 288,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 157,452 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

