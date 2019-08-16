Newell Brands (NWL) Stake Held by Pzena Investment Management Llc; As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Its Stake

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $832.79M market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 21,120 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 6.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 24.82M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.71 million, up from 18.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 1.37 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight; 11/04/2018 – Newell Brands Annual Meeting to Take Place May 15; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Farmer Mac slumps after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay LNG Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) CEO Bradford Nordholm on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 346 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Invesco reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 13,825 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.59% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). State Street accumulated 174,474 shares. Art Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 3,476 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 1,885 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 199,329 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd invested in 19,090 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 52,200 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na owns 746 shares. Sei Co holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 83,100 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 18,993 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Twin Focus Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 930,972 shares stake. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 13,665 shares. Us Bankshares De has 113,481 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 340,897 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co accumulated 13,338 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 25,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 6,971 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 744,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.54% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Asset Management reported 27,138 shares stake. Guardian Company owns 92,840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: GFF,FND,NWL,ETSY – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: NTAP, FTNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 289,867 shares to 667,887 shares, valued at $117.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Key Corp (NYSE:KEY) by 69,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE).