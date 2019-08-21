Newell Brands (NWL) Stake Has Raised by Salzhauer Michael; Gabalex Capital Management Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Increased as Market Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 1824.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 63,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.75 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 5.14 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares to 2,005 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

