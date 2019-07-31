Newell Brands (NWL) Stake Has Boosted by Proxima Capital Management Llc; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Holds Stake in Avnet (AVT)

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 3.40M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 155.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 72,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,097 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 46,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 260,567 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 68,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,400 shares, and cut its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.18 million shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 16,272 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1.68 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 22,740 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 55,660 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bokf Na invested in 15,783 shares. North Star Inv Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 643 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 77,548 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Quantitative Investment Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Waddell And Reed has invested 0.04% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Dubuque Bancshares & Tru has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Westwood Holdg Grp Inc owns 96,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 68,863 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc owns 11,229 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.01% or 6,201 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 6,882 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 2,763 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Td Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

