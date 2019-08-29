Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Trimmed Position; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Declined, Kbc Group Nv Has Decreased Its Position

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 4.62M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 70,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 73,848 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 144,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 2.43M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca), California-based fund reported 542 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.24% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 66,700 shares. Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 1,466 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc reported 0.22% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 936,250 shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 9,725 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 19,738 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 710,031 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 632,404 shares or 0.11% of the stock. British Columbia Management Corp holds 90,497 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 17,659 shares. Sei Invests Company invested in 0.03% or 364,223 shares.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 17.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 421,752 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 314,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division holds 412,435 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 714,928 shares. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 152,577 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability accumulated 53,635 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 14,604 shares. 5,400 are held by Macquarie Group Inc Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cibc Markets Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bb&T Llc invested in 0.01% or 86,922 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jacobs Ca, a California-based fund reported 46,455 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 0% or 11,349 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 209,332 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 15,802 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 19,003 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands +9% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Newell Brands Announces Expiration and Results of its Any and All Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.