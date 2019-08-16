Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Its Holding; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vision Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 1824.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 63,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 3.88 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,528 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,767 shares. Whittier Trust owns 86,397 shares. Da Davidson reported 278,930 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 235,522 shares. Barometer Cap Management has 1.77% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 209,286 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank reported 57,303 shares stake. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 201,585 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca invested in 400 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il accumulated 18,974 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited holds 2.42% or 46,615 shares. Sit Inv Associate, Minnesota-based fund reported 164,885 shares. Wade G W And holds 237,884 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Group Ltd owns 172,724 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 358,360 shares.

