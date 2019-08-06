Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Boosted Position; Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose While Salzman & Company Has Cut by $4.74 Million Its Stake

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $11.61 during the last trading session, reaching $202.69. About 1.18M shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) Ratings To Credit Card Asset-backed Notes To Be Issued By Penarth Master Issuer Plc; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Maintains Unchanged The Aaa.Mx Rating For Banco Santander México’s Reopening Of Certificados Bursátiles; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3/Aaa.Ar Debt Ratings To Toyota Compañia Financiera De Argentina S.A. Expected Issuances; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To North Salem Csd, Ny’s Go Bonds; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bright Bidco B.V. To B1; Stable Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 (sf) To Series A Ptcs Issued By Shri Trust W 2018, Sundaram-sponsored Auto Loan Abs In India; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Cleveland, Oh’s Go Bonds; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Two Classes Of Lbubs 2005-C2; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Long-term Rating Of The Abcp Programme Im Summa 1 Ft To A2 (sf) From A3 (sf); 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Ratings To Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S.; Stable Outlook

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 1824.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 63,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 8.44M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Expects to Complete All Transactions by End of 2019; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trb Advsr Lp has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Smith Salley And Assoc holds 0.07% or 2,486 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp Inc owns 5,029 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 54,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 3,673 shares. Landscape Cap Management holds 2,214 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mariner Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 8,463 shares. American Intll Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 67,320 shares. Triple Frond Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 875,628 shares. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 1,955 shares. American Commercial Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 165 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct owns 2,800 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

