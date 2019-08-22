Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $577,500 as Stock Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Upped Its Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 4.96M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 126.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 18,306 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 32,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, up from 14,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28,524 shares to 43,246 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,315 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.