Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Boosted Position by $685,110 as Market Value Declined; Inca Investments Stake In Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Was Has Lifted

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 216,429 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.88M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $54.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 190,431 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $52.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 276,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).