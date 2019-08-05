Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Martin & Company Has Boosted Stake by $704,250 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Boston Advisors Raised Harmonic Com (HLIT) Holding

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Harmonic Inc Com (HLIT) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 125,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 371,104 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 245,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 72,290 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %)

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 1.42 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX FOR ABOUT $2.3B; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 56,334 shares to 16,771 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.