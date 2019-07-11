Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Martin & Company Has Increased Stake; Chemical Bank Has Increased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $300,352 as Market Valuation Declined

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,190 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 16,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 2.30M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. 15,000 shares valued at $3.91M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,856 shares to 126,837 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 70,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 10,570 shares to 169,225 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.