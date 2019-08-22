Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder M&T Bank Cut Its Position by $489,795; Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Holding Increased by Calamos Advisors Llc

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 103,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 461,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 358,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.17 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 32,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 172,484 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 205,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 4.96M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – Starboard Calls for Strategic Review at Newell After Icahn Deal; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.51M shares to 38.49M shares, valued at $41.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 80,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,057 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

