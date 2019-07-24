Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake by $584,205; Nwi Management LP Raised Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stake by $600,000

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 4.32 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 599,119 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 37,500 shares to 322,500 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 10,029 shares to 123 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hat A 100Th by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Company has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,389 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Glenmede Na reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 289 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 643 shares. Asset One Company Ltd stated it has 228,173 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.68 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 50,627 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 104,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 3,110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited reported 52,722 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).