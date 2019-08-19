Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Decreased Holding by $2.01 Billion as Valuation Declined; Goelzer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.90 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by 77.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 131,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 38,340 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587.95 million, down from 169,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Newell Brands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 3.51M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 52,879 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 2.74 million shares traded or 3.21% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 26,007 shares to 37,910 shares, valued at $5.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertis.A (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energizer (ENR) Misses on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Is A Dicey Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

